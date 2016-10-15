St. Mary's Samplings:

K: This was Aa week and we spent a lot of our time talking about apples, reading about apples, tasting apples, making apple books and coloring apples. We also added the word "the" & "am" to our word pockets. Every Day we get a bit smarter!Wednesday the firefighters came to eat lunch with us and we had a practice fire drill and on Thursday we toured the fire station! Thanks firefighters!

1st grade: This week in reading we worked with words with -l blends (sl, pl, fl, gl, cl, etc.). Identifying the plot of the story was our comprehension skill. On Monday, we took a field trip to the Bonanza Education Center and Big Stone Lake State Park. We had a great time learning about animals and how they prepare for winter. In science we did some observing and used our senses to see what we could learn about celery. It was a fun activity and really helped us realize how we use our senses everyday!

2nd grade: We have had many wonderful educational experiences this week.On Monday we went the the Bonanza Educational Center near Clinton where we spent the day outside learning about our environment. We hiked through the woods, played a camoflauge game and a preditor/prey game to name a few our our activities. On Wednesday the Morris Fire department visited us and shared many fire safety tips with us.Wednesday afternoon we went to SWELL where Ranger Randee lead us in many fun activities related to Autumn. We enjoyed learning about the changes taking place in the woods with the animals and the plants. Ranger Randee hid some animal pelts and had us find them. The pelts were definitely camoflauged among the grasses and trees. We thank our volunteer drivers for transporting us to our events this week.

3rd grade: The third graders had another busy week. In math we started our new unit on lines, line segments and quadrilaterals. We have measured line segments, found perimeters and learned about the relationships among parallelograms, rectangles, squares and rhombuses. In grammar we are learning about predicates. In social studies we are learning about the 5 regions and started with the southeast. On Wednesday we enjoyed having the firemen come and visit with us about fire safety and helping us with a practice fire drill. We even got to eat lunch with them! A huge thank you to all the firemen and all you do for our community!!

4th grade: Our "Flat Stanleys" have been busy traveling. In one day we received postcards from them from Missouri, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and Washington. How neat is that! In reading we are studying figurative language. This week we talked about similes, metaphors, and onomatopoeia. In religion class we continue to focus on the book of Acts chapter 3.

5th grade:This week the fifth graders learned about place value. They enjoyed learning through playing the game Decimal Battleship. In reading the students discussed main idea and details. We read a story about rattlesnakes, and even got to see a real rattlesnake tail. As a school, we have started our Operation Christmas Child service project. This week we had volunteers from the organization come and introduce this project to us. We will continue this project through November. We will be collecting items and donations to pack as gifts for other children. We also will be praying for the children receiving the boxes. It is so great to be generous together, and get into the spirit of giving!

6th grade: Whew, what a week! The students have been busy with NWEA testing as well as Unit testing for both reading and math! They have been amazing troopers though, even with the excitement of our all-day field trip and break next week!