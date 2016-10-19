Kurtis Wulf Morris Area School Board Candidate

Name: Kurtis Wulf

Occupation: I work with the Spring Valley Farms team, producing agricultural commodities. Community organizations/activities involvement: My wife and I are members of the West Central Cattleman's Association and Farm Bureau. I have recently been involved with the Wellness Committee and World's Best Workforce Committee at MAES and MAHS. For the past three years we have hosted the MAES second graders at our farm for a hands-on learning experience.

Family information: My wife Savannah and I have been married 15 years and we have eight boys.

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

In my opinion, I have the ability to think long-term and find reasonable solutions. I also have experience working with and leading a team. Mostly I have a vested interest in seeing the Morris Area Schools thrive because I have several children.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

When it comes to writing, reviewing or changing policies it will be in the best interest of the district for me to be accessible to the community. Community members input will play an integral part in my decisions. I will also look to past school board members for advice. Another helpful tool is the Minnesota School Board Association, as they send out templates for many policies which have State and Federal guidelines already addressed in them.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

1. First, we need to stay focused on academics as our top priority. The reason schools were started in Colonial America was to teach children to read. 2. Second, we need to create and maintain a balanced budget. This is important to all taxpayers who help fund the district. As a board we need to be fiscally responsible so students get the best education for the public money spent. 3. Third, we need to take care of the facilities we have. For example, the high school building is nearly 50 years old and is in need of some updates.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such as city council or county commissioners have you attended? (estimate this number if needed)

Over the past couple of years I have attended at least 15 school board meetings as well as two county commissioners meetings.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

The challenges below are listed randomly, 1. Keeping academics the main focus. 2. Providing quality education to our students without taxing the public more than necessary. 3. We need to continue teaching basic life skill classes while offering ever changing technology classes.