Anthony Ekren Morris Area School Board Candidate

Occupation: Permitting and Compliance at Riverview

Community organizations/activities involvement: I am active in a community volunteer program run by my employer, Riverview. I have served on the Farm Bureau Board for Stevens County and am active in church. I am currently treasurer for my church. I also enjoy volunteering at the Morris Public Schools when possible.

Family information: My wife (Amy) and I have been married for over 11 years. We have four children, Alton (8), Annabella (6), Andon (4) and Aubriel (10 months). We are lifelong residents of Stevens County and our three oldest are in 3rd grade, Kindergarten and the ECFE pre-K program in Morris. We live South of Morris.

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

I am a graduate of UMM in the environmental studies program. My current role at Riverview is to read, understand and then implement environmental law. Some of my past duties at Riverview have involved work in Finance and Human Relations. I believe the skills and qualities learned from these types of work will be helpful if I have the opportunity to serve on the board.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

I have had the opportunity to help create environmental policy at the State and County level. I have found it is most successful when you can get all affected stakeholders involved in the decision-making process. This same line of thought can be used when the school board forms policies for the district.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

With children in school, I have been able to observe our teachers and administrators at work. The Morris Area School District has many passionate teachers and administrators who truly care about the success of our children. It is important to support our teachers and administrators and to continue to support the District's vision and mission statement. I believe it is important to take an open-minded approach to serving on the board. It is important to carry on the groundwork laid by previous School Boards which has helped provide a quality education for our students and a successful work environment for our teachers.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such a city council or county commissioners have you attended? (estimate this number if needed)

Through my role at work, I have attended numerous public meetings at the city, township, county and state levels, both as an active participant and as an observer. I have also attended school board meetings as an observer.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

The mission of the district is "To educate and prepare all students for a successful tomorrow through academics, activities, arts and attitude". The challenge to the School Board is to continue to provide an environment to accomplish the mission statement through:

1. Supporting our administration and teachers,

2. Providing proper funding, budgeting and school policy,

3. Maintaining adequate facilities and a school environment that are conducive to success for our students and teachers.