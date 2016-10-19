Recommended for you

Community involvement: School board member for 12 years, member of the American Legion, VFW and AM Vets

Family: Wife Darcy who operates a daycare, three daughters.

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area

School Board?

I believe I bring a passion for

improving/maintaining an education that is above the

standards as well as life skills and preparing young people

for the life ahead of them. I try to see all sides of an

argument and make decisions that are in line with my first

statement. I also bring some experience to a board that

will see a lot of turnover.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to

form policies for the district. What resources would you use

to write policy, review policy and change policy?

Policies should be in place to keep education and safety of students

and staff as the main point. A single person making

policies does not work. We have a policy committee that

works through it with the superintendent then brings it to

the board for final approval. Many different resources are

used for this, some of them are: MN school board

association, Staff suggestions, input from other districts

with same issues and district stakeholders.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board

and why those should be priorities.

1. Student Safety, it can be through policies, building

maintenance or staff input but ensuring our students and

staff are safe is a top priority of every board.

2. Financial stability. I take the responsibility of

spending public funds seriously. Balancing the needs of the

district with already high taxes in very important.

3. Providing resources and safe environments for our staff

to meet the high expectations of the communities and state.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such

a city council or county commissioners have you attended?

(estimate this number if needed)

I have only attended one county and one city meeting but after being on the board for

12 years, I have a few of those meetings under my belt.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board

and district.

Our high school building was built in 1968 and is requiring

some plumbing and interior updating. The cost for all of

the items will be considerable so managing needs with

available funds will be important.

Working with staff and stakeholders to maintain a safe

environment that encourages respect and understanding for

all students.

Maintaining our great student to teacher ratio in the

elementary and continue to add/evolve our programs to

include college courses in at the high school level is an

ongoing challenge .