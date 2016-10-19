Brent Furhrman Morris Area School Board Candidate, 2-year term
Name: Brent Fuhrman, Incumbent
Occupation: Owner of Northern Impressions Floral and Garden Center and Northern Impressions Landscaping
Community involvement: School board member for 12 years, member of the American Legion, VFW and AM Vets
Family: Wife Darcy who operates a daycare, three daughters.
1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area
School Board?
I believe I bring a passion for
improving/maintaining an education that is above the
standards as well as life skills and preparing young people
for the life ahead of them. I try to see all sides of an
argument and make decisions that are in line with my first
statement. I also bring some experience to a board that
will see a lot of turnover.
2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to
form policies for the district. What resources would you use
to write policy, review policy and change policy?
Policies should be in place to keep education and safety of students
and staff as the main point. A single person making
policies does not work. We have a policy committee that
works through it with the superintendent then brings it to
the board for final approval. Many different resources are
used for this, some of them are: MN school board
association, Staff suggestions, input from other districts
with same issues and district stakeholders.
3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board
and why those should be priorities.
1. Student Safety, it can be through policies, building
maintenance or staff input but ensuring our students and
staff are safe is a top priority of every board.
2. Financial stability. I take the responsibility of
spending public funds seriously. Balancing the needs of the
district with already high taxes in very important.
3. Providing resources and safe environments for our staff
to meet the high expectations of the communities and state.
4. How many school board or public government meetings such
a city council or county commissioners have you attended?
(estimate this number if needed)
I have only attended one county and one city meeting but after being on the board for
12 years, I have a few of those meetings under my belt.
5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board
and district.
Our high school building was built in 1968 and is requiring
some plumbing and interior updating. The cost for all of
the items will be considerable so managing needs with
available funds will be important.
Working with staff and stakeholders to maintain a safe
environment that encourages respect and understanding for
all students.
Maintaining our great student to teacher ratio in the
elementary and continue to add/evolve our programs to
include college courses in at the high school level is an
ongoing challenge .