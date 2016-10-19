Weather Forecast

    Brent Furhrman Morris Area School Board Candidate, 2-year term

    Today at 5:45 p.m.
    Brent Fuhrman

    Name: Brent Fuhrman, Incumbent

    Occupation: Owner of Northern Impressions Floral and Garden Center and Northern Impressions Landscaping

    Community involvement: School board member for 12 years, member of the American Legion, VFW and AM Vets

    Family: Wife Darcy who operates a daycare, three daughters.

    1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area

    School Board?

    I believe I bring a passion for

    improving/maintaining an education that is above the

    standards as well as life skills and preparing young people

    for the life ahead of them. I try to see all sides of an

    argument and make decisions that are in line with my first

    statement. I also bring some experience to a board that

    will see a lot of turnover.

    2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to

    form policies for the district. What resources would you use

    to write policy, review policy and change policy?

    Policies should be in place to keep education and safety of students

    and staff as the main point. A single person making

    policies does not work. We have a policy committee that

    works through it with the superintendent then brings it to

    the board for final approval. Many different resources are

    used for this, some of them are: MN school board

    association, Staff suggestions, input from other districts

    with same issues and district stakeholders.

    3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board

    and why those should be priorities.

    1. Student Safety, it can be through policies, building

    maintenance or staff input but ensuring our students and

    staff are safe is a top priority of every board.

    2. Financial stability. I take the responsibility of

    spending public funds seriously. Balancing the needs of the

    district with already high taxes in very important.

    3. Providing resources and safe environments for our staff

    to meet the high expectations of the communities and state.

    4. How many school board or public government meetings such

    a city council or county commissioners have you attended?

    (estimate this number if needed)

    I have only attended one county and one city meeting but after being on the board for

    12 years, I have a few of those meetings under my belt.

    5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board

    and district.

    Our high school building was built in 1968 and is requiring

    some plumbing and interior updating. The cost for all of

    the items will be considerable so managing needs with

    available funds will be important.

    Working with staff and stakeholders to maintain a safe

    environment that encourages respect and understanding for

    all students.

    Maintaining our great student to teacher ratio in the

    elementary and continue to add/evolve our programs to

    include college courses in at the high school level is an

    ongoing challenge .

