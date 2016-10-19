Wes Flinn Morris Area School Board Candidate

Occupation: music professor, composer

Community organizations involvement: Morris Library Board; Viking Library System Board; Stevens County DFL; State DFL Central Committee

Family information: Married for 10 years to Amanda Philhower-Flinn

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

I bring passion for education, a belief in our students, teachers, and staff, and a sincere commitment to making sure every student feels safe, respected, and valued. In addition, I bring the work ethic I learned growing up on a farm and the values I learned from my parents - treat people fairly, work hard, and do what is right. Finally, I bring experience on civic and community organization boards working with a variety of shareholders and finding consensus on a variety of issues.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

I would institute an automatic policy review so that every policy gets reviewed and amended, fine-tuned, repealed, or left alone. The MN School Boards Association has many wonderful resources, and the many educators from Pre-K to college that are in the area can be utilized as well. I believe firmly in trusting expertise.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

1. Creating an environment where students and teachers can do their best work at all times - because without this environment, nothing else happens.

2. Building and maintaining quality curricula that reflect the wonderful diversity of our district - because each member of this community is important.

3. Improving the quality of education without falling back on "teaching to the test" - because there are better ways to assess learning.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such as city council or county commissioners have you attended?

In the course of my life and in over 20 years of political involvement, I have attended innumerable government meetings, including those of the Morris Library Board, on which I have had the privilege of serving since 2015.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

1. Too many people are using the school as a proxy for other issues and battles. For the sake of our students, this must stop.

2. The cost of school/art/music supplies have been shifted from the district to the parents and community partners. Is this something that really is in the best interests of the students and parents of the district? There is more to fiscal conservatism than just cutting budgets.

3. As rural areas continue to decline in population, the board and district must ask what we are doing every day to make the school a place that will last in the wake of consolidations and closures.