Henry Hall Morris Area School Board Candidate

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

I think the qualities of responsiveness to others, and a desire to research and answer questions would allow me to address concerns in the community, and to work collaboratively with fellow board members to create meaningful policy for the community.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

Morris has many excellent assets that a board member may refer to for creating, reviewing and adapting school district policy. Notably a state university with both elementary and secondary education programs. We have access to state level school board associations, and state statutes to guide our policies. We have educators who work daily with our children who understand their educational needs and are tasked with implementing the policy the board writes. Most importantly, of course, we have the parents and students themselves.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

A priority for all public schools is a responsibility for educating the whole person. I would like to further the development of integrated education models.

Another of my priorities is that the education we provide children is appropriately differentiated. Children learn and grow in different ways. I want us to prioritize learning that takes multiple intelligences into account, that meets the needs of a variety of students.

A third priority is to work hard to create policies and procedures that appropriately support our classroom teachers. The relationships that they build with their students, our children, is at the core of the learning process and they need and deserve our support.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such a city council or county commissioners have you attended?

In my past places of residence, I have attended various public meetings. Here in Morris I have had opportunity to review past school board meeting minutes, in order to further my understanding of the past and current issues of our school district.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

Our culture is undergoing social changes, I think that our schools need to be careful when navigating these changes. One of the challenges I would anticipate if elected to the school board would involve listening to and identifying the needs of all students and parents in problem-solving the required changes to our school's physical plant and policies regarding the equitable treatment of all children. Our schools have the potential to grow through both population increases and consolidation. I anticipate that we will need to consider the most cost-effective and efficient means to increase the capacity of our school buildings.

Another exciting challenge is the availability of new data and its potential to facilitate learning in unexpected and sometimes unintuitive ways. I would like us to have access to these learning strategies, and the tools needed to implement them.