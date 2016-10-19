Andy Hacker Morris Area School Board Candidate

Occupation: Operations manager at Bonanza Bean, LLC, in Morris.

Family information: I have been married for seventeen years to Echo Hacker (Fehr). We have two young boys—Easton, who is a freshman in high school, and Ashdon, a fifth grader at Morris.

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

The main skill that would qualify me to be a good school board member is my ability to work within a team environment. I have managed many people over the years at Riverview, LLP, and Bonanza Bean, LLC, and I have worked with many different groups of people. I have a passion for seeing people succeed at their jobs, and I feel I can help create the same success for our schoolchildren. If we don't continue to focus on our children's educations, they won't have the same opportunities as we did, to freely live, work, and raise children in the Stevens County area.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

From time to time in this ever-changing world, we all have to review policies and procedures whether in business, schools, or in our homes. We make the best decisions based upon the feedback we get from the people who work with and for us. We, as a board will have to depend on faculty, students, and parents to give us the feedback we need to make the right decisions for our school district. As is true with anyone holding public office, we are there to represent the beliefs of the people. I have lived and worked in Stevens County all my life and have come to recognize there are many people who have helped me along the way. I want to do my part in giving back to this community and making it a better place for all families to live.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

The priority of the school board in the coming years, as I see it, is to maintain a high standard of education, which will allow our students to go on to top colleges or into the workforce and pursue their passions. The next highest priority I see is the upkeep of facilities. We need to keep our facilities well maintained and up-to-date to be able to draw more children into our district. Lastly, the board will need to help provide direction with our social license for our school and our community. Our community has been blessed with many great leaders. We need to continue to use the gifts that those leaders have been given to help our students and faculty excel.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such as city council or county commissioners have you attended?

I have attended one school board meeting thus far, but I have been involved in many different work groups and teams throughout my career. I am a Dale Carnegie graduate, and have worked with a couple of large manufacturers in helping to design and create efficiency-improving equipment. These experiences have prepared me to do what it takes to be an excellent team member who can make our school respected, well organized, cost effective, and efficient.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

One of the major challenges facing our school board is the ever-changing environment in which we live. We are a fast-paced society. We continually want to know more and be better educated. It will be a challenge to retain good people and keep our teachers up-to-date on changing teaching practices without a strong board that can work well together. It is also very important to praise those who do a great job. By that, I mean those teachers who devote the most time, who are creative and innovative, and who remain for many years. We will also have a challenge in bringing in new students. We must hold our education system to a high standard, keep our facilities well maintained. Making sure our students have the proper learning material, technology needed, and an excellent learning environment.