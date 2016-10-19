Jennifer Deane Morris Area School Board Candidate

Occupation:History Professor, UMM

Community involvement: Since moving to Morris in 2002, I have been involved in a number of different local organizations. I served on a community Healthy Foods board for the school district, for example, managed and volunteered at the Pomme-de-Terre Food Co-op, volunteered in ECFE and other community programs, and have given free public lectures at the Newman Center, and for the Morris General Federation of Women's Clubs. One of my favorite things to do in town is visit with friends and neighbors at Common Cup Coffeehouse; it's one of several good places to listen and learn about what's going on in town.

Family information:

My husband, Brad Deane, and I have lived in Morris since 2002. We have two daughters, one in 9th grade (Lucy) and one in 6th grade (Tess). I am originally from the Pacific Northwest and lived in Chicago for about ten years before coming to Minnesota.

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

I am committed to public education and grateful for the many fine teachers who have dedicated themselves to teaching our children. For nearly 15 years, Morris has been home to my family and I care deeply about the long-term vitality of this community. Through years working in both educational and corporate settings, I have broad experience in administration, budget management, grant-writing, consensus-building, and policy analysis and development. I believe that thoughtful decisions require time, patience, and mutual respect, especially in matters of disagreement, and would do my best to bring those qualities to the role.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

In order for district policies to work well, whether singly or as a whole, they have to be rooted in common purpose. The eight core values of the current strategic plan form a strong foundation, but I would support streamlining them for greater clarity in regards to policy. As I see it, the school board's most important role is to facilitate the intersection of student learning, legal requirements, and community needs. Student learning must be the decisive factor, and there are many resources to draw from in writing good policy, including regular review procedures, research into how other schools have met similar challenges, listening carefully to students, families, and Morris residents, and consultation with other districts. Integrity and Honesty

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

I think the three priorities are maintaining fiscal responsibility in the district, regularly assessing current policies for coherence/efficiency, and ensuring that teachers' voices are consistently kept at the forefront of policy discussions. For me, these are the key priorities because they are absolutely necessary for ensuring strong student learning over the long term, and healthy communication between parents, students, and the school.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such a city council or county commissioners have you attended? (estimate this number if needed)

I have attended approximately 10-15 school board or public government meetings over the years.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

Among the most pressing challenges for the district are strategic enrollment and budget planning; balancing testing requirements and teacher needs in the classroom; and serving an increasingly diverse population of students and families in the years ahead.