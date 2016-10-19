Robyn VanEps Morris Area School Board Candidate

Occupation: Quality Assistant/Credentialing Coordinator at Stevens Community Medical Center

Community involvement: School Board member since 2009, Sunday School teacher

Family information: We have 3 children still in the district - 1 elementary, 1 junior high, 1 high school

1. What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

It is important to have many perspectives on a public board. I would continue to listen to all sides of an issue and be sure that we are putting students first.

2. One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

We have a great resource in the MN School Board Association for policies. As public representatives, the input of the community is also important.

3. Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

Long range financial planning, curriculum alignment, safety and security. In the future, we need to continually address the current structures of both buildings and sometimes these are costly endeavors. Long range planning helps to spread out the financial burden on the taxpayers. Work is ongoing to align our curriculum with the state standards. We don't want mandatory testing to be the only measure of our success, but in order to succeed on those tests, students need to be taught the criteria. It is so important to keep kids safe. The new security system is a great step in the right direction. It is important to be continually pursuing safety measures that address the current threats.

4. How many school board or public government meetings such a city council or county commissioners have you attended?

I started attending school board meetings in Cyrus before becoming a board member and have been faithful in attending meetings. I have probably attended 100-plus school board meetings.

5. Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

One challenge is balancing social issues with providing a safe environment for children to learn. Every district needs to be aware of and watching enrollment. Keeping students in our district is important for our future. We need to provide an environment that encourages students to stay. As a district, we need to be sure that students are making progress in each grade so that we graduate young adults ready for their future.