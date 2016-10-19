Dick Metzger Morris Area School Board Candidate

Occupation: Sales

Community involvement: School board, Sunday School teacher, volunteer activities

Family information: Married to my wife Gail for 26 years. Mason, our oldest son is employed locally in the agriculture industry, while Connor is a senior nursing student at Mankato State, and Chase is a senior at MAHS.

• What skills, qualities would you bring to the Morris Area School Board?

• I have worked and traveled for business extensively since graduating from college and bring a wide range of experience to the school from a leadership, financial, and responsibility perspective.

• I have been the school board chair for the past two years and this position has provided a perspective and level of experience that only comes from spending many hours in close communication with our superintendent and others on the school board.

• One of the main responsibilities of a school board is to form policies for the district. What resources would you use to write policy, review policy and change policy?

• MSBA (MN School Board Association as part of their membership services), provides guidance on many of our policies.

• Our district superintendent, district leadership team, and staff.

• Public input

• In some cases, legal counsel may be necessary.

• Name three priorities for the Morris Area School Board and why those should be priorities.

• Academics — it must always be a priority for the school board and a focus of our superintendent and district leadership team.

• Facilities — we are facing a high level of need regarding the high school that was built in 1968. The school board is and will be making decisions on identifying facility and maintenance needs for this building. Along with this comes the challenge of finding funding for these needs.

• Establishing a more positive school culture and climate for students and employees at Morris Area Schools. The school board and administration is charged with providing a non-disruptive and safe environment for all students and we take this seriously.

• How many school board or public government meetings such a city council or county commissioners have you attended?

• More than 250 meetings over a period of eight years.

• Name three challenges for the Morris Area School Board and district.

• Increasing academic achievement so that our students have reached a level where they are either employment ready or college ready when they graduate.

• Facility needs and the financial resources that will be necessary to provide them.

• Maintaining an environment where bullying (both physical, mental, and cyber) is identified, managed, and minimized so that a safe and non-disruptive environment is maintained and all students can learn and achieve.