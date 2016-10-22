Showing its age

The building along with the district's 80-year-old bus garage need repairs that could cost as much as $10 million, Lahn said. Needed repairs include replacing the galvanized steel fresh water pipes that are clogged and have sprung leaks, replacing some sanitary sewer lines, upgrades to the boys and girls locker rooms and other projects.

School board member and facilities and finance members Brent Fuhrman, Stan Wulf, Doug Stahman and Dick Metzger said the committee has been talking about possible projects for about a year. Some recent repairs that include the replacement of pipes have prompted the committee to move the project idea discussion forward, Lahn said.

"All the projects are good. I think we should get the ball rolling," board member Norm Nissen said.

The ball did start rolling that night as the board reached a consensus on meeting with two to three construction management companies and to begin to talk with the public about needs at the high school and bus garage. The board made no decision to pursue any project or spend any money.

Lahn said a construction management firm will help the district develop a project plan including the costs, design, bid process and finances.

He recommended the board interview two to three firms over the next few months and to start with the first interview in early November..

Lahn said $10 million is very rough estimate of a potential project.

Board member Mike Odello asked how the cost compares to new construction.

Lahn said it would cost $55 to $65 million for a new school. The Morris district built the elementary school in 2005 for about $30 million in a project that also included some updates at the high school, Furhman said.

The board did discuss possible ways to pay for a potential $10 million project. The most likely scenario includes a public referendum to pay for at least some of the cost.

The district has $2.2 million in capital reserves that could be applied to the payments on a long-term bond, Lahn said. The district will also receive $188,113 in long-term facilities money from the state in fiscal year 2017, he said. The district will receive a total of about $1.2 million that money over the next several years, Lahn said.

"Do we use existing money to take care of the pipes...and then maintain as we go," Lahn said.

A bond would not cover all needed repairs, Lahn said.

"Or do you combine existing funds with voter approved levy funds," Lahn said.

Board member Jamie Solvie said if the district has a referendum, he wants it large enough to make sure needed repairs are completed so the district doesn't need to return for a second referendum.

"...people will say why didn't you ask for what was needed?" Solvie said if the potential referendum doesn't complete the project.

Stahman said a construction manager will also help the district determine the scope of the project.

The construction manager will take input from the board, custodial director Scott Rollag, school personnel and the public, Stahman said.

"You're gonna develop a relationship with the construction manager," Stahman said.

"You are exactly right," Lahn said of the construction manager's role with the school board.

The board will also need a relationship with the public, Lahn said. Public meetings to gather input and inform the public will be needed if any project is pursued, Lahn said.

But any meetings with a construction manager, the public and final decisions on a possible project won't happen for several months and will be completed over several steps.

And although an election will mean the school board will have several new members, Lahn and Fuhrman said it's important to start the discussion with the existing board.

"This board needs to give direction," Lahn said. "We have four very experienced board members who can leave a trail and guide for the future board to pick up and go."

Fuhrman said a construction manager can also provide continuity between the existing board and new board.