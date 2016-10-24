Weather Forecast

    Learn more about the Morris Area School Board candidates

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 11:57 a.m.

    The Morris Area School District has 10 candidates for positions on the school board. Three people have filed for one open two-year position. Seven people have filed for the four four-year positions.

    Two year term

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139476-brent-furhrman-mo...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139484-dick-metzger-morr...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139477-wes-flinn-morris-...,

    Four year terms

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139482-robyn-vaneps-morr...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139481-jennifer-deane-mo...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/government/4139470-jennifer-goodnou...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139475-anthony-ekren-mor...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139480-andy-hacker-morri...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139479-henry-hall-morris...,

    http://www.morrissuntribune.com/news/education/4139473-kurtis-wulf-morri...,

