The first one is facility use. On Monday, Oct. 24 the Morris Area Elementary School is the host for the third annual Fall Into Health Fair. This is a fantastic event with multiple partners being led by Stevens Community Medical Center (SCMC). When community education was first envisioned, it was around the concept of leaving the lights on after the students went home. It also revolved around the idea that the public school should be a centerpiece in the community. The Fall Into Health Fair allows us to be that centerpiece. This is your school, this is your event, and it is free to attend.

What amazed me and brought this to my attention while completing the annual report was the number of groups, agencies, and organizations that use the Morris Area School District buildings. During the 2015-2016 school year, we were the host to over 60 unduplicated groups. We have been the hosts to the West Central Wildcat AAU Basketball, Morris Area Women of Today, Encore Wealth Advisors, the Miss Midwest Scholarship Program, Footnotes Studio of Dance, and many other groups in one year.

Another number that stood out for me was the youth recreation and sports number. In 2015-2016, MACE collected 1,893 registrations to participate in community education recreation and sport programs from students in PreK-12. These students participated in elementary softball, 18U softball, Little League, elementary basketball, tiny tumblers, and many more. While much of the credit goes directly to Morris Area Community Education we must also remember that the City of Morris supports these activities as well. Without the school and city collaboration, the opportunities for our youth would be much less.

My last numbers to share with you come from our adult recreation and sports programs. In 2015-2016, MACE collected 343 registrations to participate in community education recreation and sport programs for adults. We are also confident this number will grow due to adding two new women's volleyball teams and two new men's basketball teams in the 2016-2017 school year.

We feel very good about the amazing things happening in community education. As members of this community we hope you do as well. This is your program. Please feel free to tell us what you enjoy and what additions you would like to see. You can do this by giving us a call, sending us a note, or completing the survey on our website. It is our goal to be an open door to learning for all ages.