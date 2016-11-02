UMM premieres Visiting Jazz Artist program

According to Jonathan Campbell, director of jazz studies and assistant professor of music, "there is nothing like the Visiting Jazz Artist program happening" at area colleges. Unlike Morris's annual jazz festival, which brings artists to campus for a single event, VJA brings musicians to Morris several times throughout the year and, ideally, for multiple years. And unlike visiting-artist programs at larger colleges, VJA truly hosts the artists as "guests" rather than semi-regular faculty members. Instead, artists add to the Music Discipline's regular offerings of classes and private lessons by playing alongside students in clinics and masterclasses. The program, says Campbell, combines the best of both small- and large-college offerings in a truly Morris way.

"I think what makes this program most unique is that it is happening at Morris," he says. "Students are getting the best of both worlds—high-quality liberal arts education in rural Minnesota and the opportunity to regularly work with some of the greatest jazz musicians around."

Campbell adds that this kind of model is particularly beneficial to smaller institutions. Given the size of the campus's jazz program, he says, "it is necessary to bring in great performers and educators" to accommodate student interest and demand.

Morris is steeped in a tradition of high-quality jazz music, thanks in part to the many alumni and community members who have been invested in the campus's jazz festival and students. With the first VJA visit successfully concluded, Campbell believes the program will help keep that rich tradition alive and growing into the future.

"I definitely saw the spark and excitement it created with our students," he says. "I can't wait to see the impact a year or two from now."

Students like Christian Pfeiffer '18, Mountain Lake, agree: "I greatly enjoyed and appreciated the entire experience and am looking forward to more opportunities like it in the future. It has definitely furthered my playing as an individual and improved the sound of our ensembles and combos as a whole."

This year the VJA program welcomes pianist Bryan Nichols, bassist Chris Bates, and drummer JT Bates, all regulars in the Minneapolis music scene.

For more information, visit academics.morris.umn.edu/jazz/visiting-jazz-artist-program.

This activity is supported, in part, by private gifts to the UMM Jim (Doc) Carlson Jazz Fund.