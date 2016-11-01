St. Mary's Samplings:

Kindergarten: It was good to get back to school after our long break. We worked with the letter Ss this week and learned to read the words like and love. We also started our first week of swimming lessons which always make us a bit more hungry and tired! We are cheering hard for the Tigers! Go Tigers!

First grade: This week with swimming lessons, we were very busy! In reading we read about baseball hero, Roberto Clemente and another story about playing soccer. We worked on identifying the author's purpose for writing the story. We also worked with words that have final blends (nd, st, ft, nk, etc.). In math we worked on counting on from the bigger number in addition equations.

Second grade: This week for Math class we have been learning to solve story problems. Our UMM practicumm teacher taught some of our Math lessons. We had fun with his activities and especially liked the challenging problems he had us solve. In Spelling class we are learning to spell words with ai and ay. We are also learning to spell island, special and though. It was a busy week with swimming lessons. We have enjoyed going to our lesson each day.

Third grade: What a busy week in the third grade classroom. In math we took our unit test on lines, line segments and quadrilaterals. We are now moving on to learn more about adding and subtracting and working with word problems. This week we also got our first letters from our Hancock Pen Pals which we are now working on writing back to them. In reading we started reading a novel as a class titled "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White. Also, this week we started swimming lessons at the RFC and are having a wonderful time.

Fourth grade: 4th grade has been busy this week! We started swimming lessons at the RFC. We are revisiting how to solve multi-step word problems in math. We have been reviewing how to monitor our comprehension in reading by rereading, using context clues and checking for understanding. We are continuing to study the Book of Acts in the bible. WHEW! That's a lot to fit into one week!

Fifth grade: This week in fifth grade we continued working with place value. We are now working on adding and subtracting with decimals and whole numbers. The fifth graders are becoming more familiar reading and writing numbers to the billions. In reading we read expository stories. We worked on fact and opinion, as well as the authors purpose for writing. We have been busy with Operation Christmas Child. We will continue to collect items for our shoeboxes in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, we will be praying for the children receiving the boxes! We are so thankful for all we have, and feel blessed to be able to participate in this program.

Sixth grade: This week the students started Swimming lessons and have been having a fun time practicing their front crawl and diving. We also finally finished our read aloud book, Out of My Mind, and have moved on to our second book, The Westing Game. The book is a humorous murder mystery about a eccentric millionaire and the final game he is playing with a group of individuals. So far the students have really enjoyed getting to know the characters and their interesting personalities!