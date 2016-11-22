Morris school board takes step toward school repairs

School officials have said the high school/junior high building is need of repairs and upgrades. Winkelman will help the board determine a list of projects and prioritize those projects. At a meeting Oct. 17, superintendent Rick Lahn said an early cost estimate of needed repairs is about $10 million. The estimate includes repairs at the bus garage, he said.

"They are going to work with us to prioritize," Lahn said of Winkelman. "This will be a facility analysis. They will go room by room. They will make recommendations on what we need to do..."

The board's facilities and finance committee recommended hiring Winkelman after interviewing it, ICS of Blaine and Foster, Jacobs and Johnson of Fargo, North Dakota.

"There was overriding support to recommend Winkelman to the full board," committee member and school board chairman Dick Metzger said. "We felt their presentation was very thorough."

Committee and board member Doug Stahman said Winkelman also emphasized its desire to work with as many local contractors as possible if the school board pursues a construction project.

Winkelman's analysis is the first step of a possible construction project.

If the board decides to pursue a construction project after it reviews the facility analysis, Winkelman will help with more steps including hiring an architect and/or engineer, overseeing the construction project, helping to secure financing and if needed, helping with levy education, Lahn said. Additional steps and services will require more than $15,000 but not a high amount of money, Lahn said.

"If we go forward they will be the construction manager. They will be on site every day," Metzger said.

School board member Robyn Van Eps asked if any of the companies provided green options other than Winkelman.

Metzger said ICS did.

"When we questioned Winkelman, they were forthright," Metzger said. The company said green options had to be balanced with economics.

"Balancing the cost (with benefits)?" Van Eps said.

"Yes," Metzger said.

Lahn said Winkelman would be ready to start the analysis soon. The analysis should be completed in 60 to 90 days, Metzger said.