Behr to lead UMM as next chancellor

"I am thrilled that we are able to attract a leader of Michelle's caliber," University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler said in the release "Michelle's broad experience in the liberal arts, deep commitment to students, and engagement in the broader higher education community make her an ideal person to lead the Morris campus."

Behr is the provost, senior vice president for academic affairs, and dean of the college at Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to her arrival at BSC, she served variously as a faculty member, department chair, university assessment coordinator, and college dean at several public institutions of higher education.

Behr along with Robert Gregerson of Florida Gulf Coast University and Bart Finzel of the University of Minnesota Morris were interviewed by the search committee as candidates for chancellor..

"It is a great privilege to have been selected as Morris' next chancellor. I am committed to its mission as a public liberal arts college and as I immerse myself in the campus and its culture, I expect my passion for the university will only deepen. I am excited to collaborate with the university community and friends to further the great work already taking place at Morris and together ensure a vibrant future for UMM," Behr said in the release.

Behr earned her baccalaureate degree in anthropology with honors from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and her master's and doctoral degrees from Arizona State University in anthropology and geography, respectively.

She is a three-time Fulbright Scholar and was selected as an American Council on Education Fellow in 2005-2006.

Behr will be the sixth chancellor of the Morris campus and succeeds Jacqueline R. Johnson, who is retiring after more than ten years as Morris's chancellor.