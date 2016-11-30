UMM student center design earns national award

A jury of American Institute of Architects (AIA) members and education administrators evaluated submissions from architectural firms, schools and universities across the country. Seventy-eight projects in nineteen categories were chosen for publication in AS&U, a monthly educational facilities, purchasing and business administration magazine reaching 56,000 facility planners, school and university administrators, and architects with this issue. This is the 26th year the competition has been held.

Each project was considered based on the following criteria: contribution to learning experience; ease of use; alignment with program and community; timeless aesthetics; variety of spaces to support all learners; being healthy for humans and environment; and deep, authentic, ongoing community engagement.