    Students of the Quarter

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 9:01 p.m.
    Most Improved awards were given to (back) Chace Warzecha, Chandler Vogel, Hayden Anderson, (front) Trey Hunt, Mackenzie Stahman, Malory Anderson. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Citizenship awards were given to (back) Riley Decker, Tate Nelson, Katie Cannon, (front) Lydia Liljenquist, Sophia DeToy, Austin Raths. Submitted photo2 / 3
    Extra Mile awards were given to (back) Jenna Howden, Teague Picht, Hannah Zimmel (front) Ana Juarez Hernandez, Solomon, not pictured McKenna Ahrenholz. Submitted photo3 / 3

    The students of the quarter for the first quarter have been announced at Morris Area High School.

