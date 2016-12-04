Extra Mile awards were given to (back) Jenna Howden, Teague Picht, Hannah Zimmel (front) Ana Juarez Hernandez, Solomon, not pictured McKenna Ahrenholz. Submitted photo

Citizenship awards were given to (back) Riley Decker, Tate Nelson, Katie Cannon, (front) Lydia Liljenquist, Sophia DeToy, Austin Raths. Submitted photo

Most Improved awards were given to (back) Chace Warzecha, Chandler Vogel, Hayden Anderson, (front) Trey Hunt, Mackenzie Stahman, Malory Anderson. Submitted photo

The students of the quarter for the first quarter have been announced at Morris Area High School.