Monson wins principal plunge (with video)
Morris Area Elementary School Principal Shane Monson was doused with buckets of water today for winning the third annual "Pick a Principal to Plunge" contest. The contest is organized by the Stevens County Family Well Being Committee as part of the Radiothon to End Child Abuse. Voters select a principal to be doused, or plunged, with water by donating money to the principal. Monson received $140.92.
The $140.92 combined with the money raised by the other three principals in the contest totalled more than $400. Here's the breakdown: Chokio-Alberta principal Tate Jerome - $125.49, Morris Area High School principal Bill Kehoe - $89.75 and St. Mary's principal Joe Ferriero - $65.48.
For video from the plunge, check out www.morrissuntribune.com/video.