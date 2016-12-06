Weather Forecast

    Monson wins principal plunge (with video)

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 2:01 p.m.
    St. Mary's Principal Joe Ferriero pours his water bucket slowly over the hood of MAES Principal Shane Monson on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside MAES in Morris. Monson was the "winner" of the third annual Plunge after his donors raised $140.92 for Radiothon to End Child Abuse. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)2 / 2

    Morris Area Elementary School Principal Shane Monson was doused with buckets of water today for winning the third annual "Pick a Principal to Plunge" contest. The contest is organized by the Stevens County Family Well Being Committee as part of the Radiothon to End Child Abuse. Voters select a principal to be doused, or plunged, with water by donating money to the principal. Monson received $140.92.

    Shane Monson smiles after receiving his reward for winning the Principal Plunge. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)The $140.92 combined with the money raised by the other three principals in the contest totalled more than $400. Here's the breakdown: Chokio-Alberta principal Tate Jerome - $125.49, Morris Area High School principal Bill Kehoe - $89.75 and St. Mary's principal Joe Ferriero - $65.48.

    MAES students cheer loud during the Principal Plunge Tuesday afternoon. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)For video from the plunge, check out www.morrissuntribune.com/video.

