Weather Forecast

Close

    Fourth grade holiday concert at MAES

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:52 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Santa had "too much turkey for Thanksgiving" so he couldn't get into his vacation chair, music teacher Barb Wilts said at the annual holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. He's pictured improvising by sitting on the ground during the song "The Christmas That Almost Wasn't". (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)2 / 2

    The Morris Area Elementary School third and fourth graders held a holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The fourth graders sang Hebrew folk songs and South African folk songs. They also sang "Reindeer on the Move Tonight," which featured several fourth graders as reindeer, and "The Christmas That Almost Wasn't," which featured a Santa Claus and several jobless elves.(Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)

    (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)"One Candle" sang in the video above, featured vocalists Cassie Fults, Lauren Hottovy, Kassandra Knudson, Mya Schmidgall, Kaylin Steen, and Morgan Swenson.

    Check out the third grade concert here.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationMorris Area Elementary SchoolHoliday Concert
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness