Fourth grade holiday concert at MAES
1 / 2
2 / 2
The Morris Area Elementary School third and fourth graders held a holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The fourth graders sang Hebrew folk songs and South African folk songs. They also sang "Reindeer on the Move Tonight," which featured several fourth graders as reindeer, and "The Christmas That Almost Wasn't," which featured a Santa Claus and several jobless elves.
"One Candle" sang in the video above, featured vocalists Cassie Fults, Lauren Hottovy, Kassandra Knudson, Mya Schmidgall, Kaylin Steen, and Morgan Swenson.