MAES' third graders sing at holiday concert

The third graders also performed " The Night Before Christmas" where two third graders were reading a bedtime story and Santa came to surprise them, and "Rap of the Elves" where several dressed as elves and danced around.

Both the third and fourth graders put on their evening performance tonight. Third graders perform at 6:30 p.m. and the fourth graders follow at 7:30 p.m. Check out the fourth grade concert here.