    MAES' third graders sing at holiday concert

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:06 p.m.
    The Morris Area Elementary School third graders sing during one of their nine songs during the matinee holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The third graders will perform again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)2 / 2

    The Morris Area Elementary School third and fourth grade concert was held on Thursday, Dec. 8. The matinee performance included the third graders performing, "Winter Wonderland," which is in the video above.

    (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)

    The third graders also performed " The Night Before Christmas" where two third graders were reading a bedtime story and Santa came to surprise them, and "Rap of the Elves" where several dressed as elves and danced around. (Brooke Kern &sol; Morris Sun Tribune)

    Both the third and fourth graders put on their evening performance tonight. Third graders perform at 6:30 p.m. and the fourth graders follow at 7:30 p.m. Check out the fourth grade concert here.

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
