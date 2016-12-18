St, Mary's Samplings

Kindergarten: We learned a lot about the letter Cc this week and how fitting because Christmas is only a little over a week away. We talked about many words that began with C- especially related to Christmas; like--- Cookies, card, candy cane (that's a double) carolers, concert---and many more. The cold weather even made an appearance for the letter c, actually I think it would be a capital C in this case! Brrrrrrr! We continue to work on simple addition and subtraction in math. Our concert is Thursday the 22nd of December--hope you can make it!

First grade: This week in grade 1 we focused on words with long /a/. We worked again on story retelling for our comprehension skill. We read silly stories this week that made us laugh! We also worked on identifying verbs. In math we are working on addition of teen numbers and seeing the group of ten in our addition. In social studies we are still learning about American Tall Tales and Folktales. In science we are learning about what animals need to survive.

Second grade: The second graders had lots of fun learning to skate for PE class. Many are talking about going to open skate hours at the Lee Community Center to skate some more! For reading class this week we read and compared several versions of the story The Three Bears. We enjoyed reading and finding the parts of the stories that were different. In Math class we practiced adding two digit numbers using the All Totals Method and the Groups Below Method. We have also been busy little elves creating craft projects and gifts for our parents.

Third grade: This week in the third grade classroom we were busy. In math we worked with money and also learned how to make change by counting on. In spelling this week our words involved digraphs. In religion we have been preparing for the birth of Jesus by watching clips of bible stories and then completing an ornament for our Jesse Trees. On Monday we enjoyed Officer Anita visiting our classroom to talk about winter survival and we have been working to complete our own survival kits. Also this week we enjoyed getting the opportunity to go skating at the Lee Community Center for Phy Ed.

Fourth grade: This week we read the story "The Mighty Jackie". It is a story about a young woman, Jackie Mitchell, who pitched against Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and struck them both out. After the story we researched and found there was speculation about whether this was just a publicity stunt. In social studies our focus is now on the states in the southeast. Our "Flat Selves" traveled to both Indiana and Texas this week!

Fifth grade: This week in fifth grade we learned about angles and lines. We read stories about extreme weather and did a presentation on different weather patterns. The students also researched a famous storm of their chosen weather pattern. The students had fun skating this week as well. We are getting ready for our Christmas program next week! It has been a great week!

Sixth grade: This week was a little crazy with working around Skating, but the students seemed to have a blast getting out on the ice. We really focused on our Science this week, learning about Animal systems and Animal/Plant Adaptations. The students are going to be creating their own animal with survival adaptations to fit an imaginary extreme environment!

In math we are finishing up our Unit 4, which focuses on Factoring and Comparing Like Denominator Fractions. They will have their Unit 4 test next Tuesday so hopefully they study hard over the snowy weekend!