Morris school board discuss designation actions

During board actions at the Jan. 3 meeting, school board member Doug Stahman asked about how the superintendent designates an individual to make electronic transfers or apply for state and federal funds and related matters.

“Is there an official process to name a designee?” Stahman asked.

“There is no official process,” Lahn said.

For example, Title I is a federal program that provides money to programs in the elementary school, Lahn said. It makes sense for elementary principal Shane Monson to be the designee when dealing with Title I funds, Lahn said.

New board member Kurtis Wulf asked about a designee to invest funds. Lahn said that’s usuallyh is role but he works with the district’s finance director Jeanie Maanum on investments. Those investments and any action require finance committee approval and the full school board approval, Lahn said.

New board member Jennifer Goodnough asked if a person can start a job while the person waits for full school board approval.

Lahn said the superintendent or designee is authorized to hire a person pending a successful background check and school board approval. In an emergency situation such as the immediate need to fill a paraprofessional role, that individual could be hired and working as a substitute first until the full school board approves the permanent position, Lahn said.

Also, Lahn and board chairman Dick Metzger said, the school board’s personnel committee would be involved in those situations.