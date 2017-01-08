Picking their committees for school board

“It will be more difficult because we’re down to seven from a nine-member board,” Stahman said. “It will stretch us thin. I’m up (for election) in two years . Dick (Metzger) is up in two years. We do need people with tenure up to speed…”

Two positions were eliminated from the school board for the November election based on the structure of a consolidation agreement with the Cyrus School District.

The school board spent time at the Jan. 3 meeting appointing members to various committee and ad hoc committee roles. While new members and veteran members needed to assume some new committee and ad hoc committee roles, Stahman and superintendent Rick Lahn said experience would be needed in certain roles.

Stahman said negotiations will be important in the next ew years as contracts for certified and non-certified staff will expire. Stahman will stay on the personnel committee and negotiate with non-certified staff.

Stahman said although several superintendents told him he could negotiate with certified staff even though his wife is a teacher, Stahman said he was uncomfortable in that role.

Stahman will be joined by veteran board member Robyn VanEps on the negotiations with non-certified staff.

“I really want to stay on the policy committee but I can do negotiations as well,” VanEps said.

Stahman is on the personnel committee with Metzger and newly elected member Kurtis Wulf. Wulf and Metzger will negotiated with certified staff.

Wulf said he did not have much experience that would apply to specific committees but he was willing to join the personnel committee.

Veteran school board member Mike Odello said his background as a former teacher would apply to policy and curriculum but his second choice would be finance and facilities. Odello was appointed to the finance and facilities committee along with Metzger and Stahman.

VanEps was appointed to the policy committee along with new board members Jennifer Goodnough and Anthony Ekren.

Goodnough said policy, curriculum and strategic planning fit her experience.

Metzger was appointed board chairman, VanEps is vice-chairwoman and Odello is clerk/treasurer.

In a different discussion, Lahn said he speaks with Metzger, the past board chairman, three to five times a week about various issues and topics. Those conversations are about topics the full board is then made aware of, Lahn said.