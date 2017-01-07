MAHS Student Council members say policy too restrictive

Although the policy does change how the student council can operate, the school district continues to support the council's ability to sponsor homecoming, the veterans day program and other activities, district superintendent Rick Lahn said in an interview this week.

Katie Cannon and Karli Siegel spoke at the Dec. 19 Morris Area School Board meeting on behalf of the council. The district's roughly year-old policy 510.1 that defines school curricular clubs and non curricular clubs is an obstacle for the student council, Cannon said.

The policy places guidelines on communications to students and meetings held by curricular and non curricular clubs. The student council is a non curricular club based on the 510.1 policy which says curricular student clubs are those directly related to the curriculum offered in the school district. Non curricular clubs do not directly related to the school district's curriculum, the policy says.

"These things are part of who we are," Lahn said of student council activities such as homecoming and the veterans day program. The school district will work with the council as it plans those activities with the policy guidelines, Lahn said.

Some of the student council's frustration is "it has had unfettered access in the past, now there are new guidelines (to follow)," Lahn said.

The student council has tried to apply the guidelines under 510.1 but has "found it difficult to organize activities," Cannon said. The council is too restricted on how it informs students, she said.

Policy 510.10 governs where posters, notices and similar material can be placed in the school. Non-curricular clubs have a specific bulletin board and cannot place material in hallways, classrooms or common areas. Non-curricular clubs must also meet during non-instructional time.

The presentation from the student council members was during the time when the school district's policy committee was reviewing 510.1, Lahn said. The policy has been reviewed and some changes were made, Lahn said. One change is to allow the student council to inform students over the school's intercom system, he said.

The student council's annual winter celebration is approaching and the council will be able to use the intercom system to inform students about specific designated attire days such as pajama day for that week, Lahn said.

The 510.1 policy was also changed to include guidelines on the use of social media, Lahn said. The policy will still require the student council to post its information on a non-curricular club bulletin board and govern other communication and meeting times of the student council, Lahn said.

The policy is designed to help maintain the academic focus at the school, Lahn said. The policy is a way to respond to requests from clubs that have nothing to do with academics to be designated as school clubs with an advisor, Lahn said.

"Without any policy, any guidelines we could have any group coming forward saying 'we want to be a club.'" Lahn said. He added the policy "is an evolving policy that will be reviewed once a year" to try and make it better.

At the Dec. 19 school board meeting, student council members said what the student council teaches is not strictly curriculum based but it's still valuable.

"We may not be curriculum based, we may not be based on a specific class..." but student council teaches students about how to give back and other important skills, Siegel said.

But, policy 510.1 has put the role of the student council in jeopardy, the students said..

"It's nearly impossible for the student council to do its job," Siegel said.

"Try telling veterans we will no longer be able to hold the event because we (student council) is not endorsed by the school board," Cannon said.

Cannon said other activities such as shoe collections and food shelf collections are also in jeopardy because the student council can't meet during school hours. The MAHS student council met with student councils from other districts on many of those activities, Cannon said.