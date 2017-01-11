Weather Forecast

    Burns win school spelling bee

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 3:54 p.m.
    Seventh-grader Kaden Burns won the Jan. 11 Spelling Bee at Morris Area Schools. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune1 / 2
    The top three placers in the Morris Area Schools Spelling Bee Jan. 11 are: from left, Kaden Burns, first place, Katya Lackey, third place and Luci Bransel, second place. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune2 / 2

    It took a few final rounds but Kaden Burns emerged as the winner of the spelling bee at Morris Area Schools today, Jan. 11.

    Burns, a seventh-grader, and Luci Bransel, an eighth-grader, made it to the final round but it took several words before Bransel was eliminated.

    Sixth-grader Katya Lackey finished in third place.

    Burns said he wasn't too nervous during the contest but he did take a big breath to relax when the competition finished.

    For a story and more photos of the spelling bee, see the Jan. 14 Sun Tribune. Watch our website for video.

