Burns win school spelling bee
It took a few final rounds but Kaden Burns emerged as the winner of the spelling bee at Morris Area Schools today, Jan. 11.
Burns, a seventh-grader, and Luci Bransel, an eighth-grader, made it to the final round but it took several words before Bransel was eliminated.
Sixth-grader Katya Lackey finished in third place.
Burns said he wasn't too nervous during the contest but he did take a big breath to relax when the competition finished.
