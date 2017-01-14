Students spell it in annual Morris Area Schools spelling bee

Students in grades six through eight participated in the annual Morris Area Schools Spelling Bee. Seventh-grader Caden Burns won the competition and advances to regional competition. Eighth-grader Luci Bransel finished second and sixth-grader Katya Lackey, third.

"Not very" nervous is how Burns described his state during the competition. But when it was done, he did breathe a sigh of relief, Burns said.

When the competition started, Burns sat on one side of the stage while Lackey and Bransel were on the other side during the contest in the concert hall. At least 20 students started the competition. Each wore a number attached to their shirts.

Joshua Johnson called the students' numbers at random. One by one each student walked from their seat to the microphone at center stage. Johnson, an English instructor at the University of Minnesota Morris, announced the spelling word and used it in a sentence.

Letter by letter students spelled the required word. Spelling Bee rules don't allow the publication of words used in the contest. It can be reported that many of them had multiple syllables.

"I was nervous even though this is my fourth spelling bee," Bransel said.

"I was super nervous," Lackey said.

So how did the top three placers deal with the nervousness?

"I ignored the crowd," Lackey said.

"I saw the word on my hand," Bransel said. Seeing the word on her hand did sometimes require her to outline the letters on her hand.

"I only looked at the announcer," Burns said.

Burns said he was able to see the words in his head as he spelled them out loud.

The three students said they did prepare to correctly spell words.

They had a list of words that were potential spelling bee words.

Bransel made a quiz list and shared that with Lackey.

"A lot of words we got (in the bee), I didn't see on the list," Lackey said.

Some of the preparation was not formal. The trio said the books they have read helped during the contest.

"I read a lot," Lackey said.

"I read a lot of books," Burns said.

Reading helped them recognize some of the words used in the spelling bee, Bransel said.

The three students progressed through at least six rounds of words together until Lackey eventually got a word she spelled incorrectly.

Then, it was just Bransel and Burns. Rounds seven and eight were close as Burns had a chance to win but had an incorrect spelling on the final word of the round so the head-to-head bee battle continued.

In the ninth round, Bransel had spelled her word correctly until she added an S. The judges conferred to make sure they heard the S. Bransel told them she added the S.

Burns had to spell a second word correctly to clinch the top spot. It was a word he had just heard and used in band. "I read that and it stuck in my mind," Burns said of the bee-winning word.