Hancock teachers agree to kiss a pig

Students in grades 9-12 are raising money for a 2018 educational trip to Washington, D.C. and New York City by having the public vote on which staff member gets to kiss a pig. In order to see a teacher kiss a pig, the public donates money into the jar of that teacher they want to see kiss a pig.

The pig kissing is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 but the contest starts soon.

The public can vote for the teacher they want to see kiss a pig by placing money in collection bins around town or by giving a donation to one of the students anytime. Collection bins will be placed at Buddies, By Lo, the Hancock Co-Op and Community Development Bank. The traveling students will also set up a collection table at all home basketball games to collect donations. Donors at home games should write their name on piece of paper and the students will tape that paper to the teacher's door. The teacher who receives the most donations kisses the pig.

A kick off for this fundraiser will be Jan. 17 between the JV and varsity basketball games in the big gym.

The public will meet the four teachers that night that have graciously accepted our request to help us raise funds for the students traveling to D.C. and N.Y.C. in 2018. Those teachers in the running to kiss a pig are Ryan Snyder, Tony Thielke, Darin Stanislawski, and Lynn Nelson.

Snyder has been teaching at Hancock for two years. He teaches all 7-12 social studies classes and will also be a chaperone for the Hancock students on the D.C./N.Y.C. trip. Snyder coaches junior high girls basketball and varsity softball.

Thielke grew up and graduated from Hancock in 1998. Thielke has taught 4th Grade in Hancock for two years. He is also the JV girls basketball coach.

Stanislawski is teaching 3rd grade during his first year here at Hancock. Mr. Stan, as he is known by his students and athletes, officiates junior high sporting events and is the junior high boys basketball coach.

Nelson has been teaching at Hancock for 23 years. She is currently the 5th grade teacher. In her time at Hancock she has coached track and speech. Among other things, Nelson has also been in charge of Hancock's Title 1 program and brought Prairie Fire Theater to our school.