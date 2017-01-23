Play takes audiences on a journey

VanEps is a creature character in the high school's one act play "Metal Sands" which will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27 again for competition Jan. 28. VanEps is a creature character in world created by an aunt in a journal that was discovered by her niece.

The play's main character "is sucked into the world her aunt created," VanEps said.

It's a mysterious world on an island. It's filled with creatures "that represent someone from her aunt's life," Midori Soderberg said. People and things the aunt had to overcome, Soderberg said.

The niece, a teenager, is own her own path in this world. "It's the journey of a girl to find herself," Caitlin Wilts said.

"I feel there are multiple ways someone can interpret this," Abby Solvie said of the story and the characters in the play.

"At times it feels like a commentary about relationships," Ira Hoffman said.

The world is not clear even to the cast members.

Hunter Ketterling said the shades that are cast in the play are puzzling. A dark shade could represent trouble for the aunt. "They are in the background and they aren't helping (the niece)," Ketterling said.

Director and high school english instructor Seth Kelly said the play is more serious than other one act plays performed by recent one act casts at the school. The play has a fantasy bent.

It's a little like Tom XXXX journal in Harry Potter, Soderberg said.

So, as shades, creatures and characters fill the stage so does music.

Eerie music will be heard as scenes change, Agnes Dieter said. It's eerie but it's also flowing, Dieter said.

Dieter and Jessica OHHHH provide the music. "The people who play the music are the sirens," XXX said. "They are supposed to pull (people) in."

Annie Brandt said the play has a psychological element.

Cast members said how the play is interpreted depends on the audience member.