Nelson will chair the Board again in 2017. He was re-elected along with Rod Peterson as clerk and Troy Hausman as treasurer.

All incumbent members of the board kept their committee assignments for the new year. Koehl was named to fill Nohl's seat on the Classified Negotiation, Evaluation/Transition, and Finance committees.

Superintendent Loren Hacker shared the revised 2016-2017 budget with the board. He noted that increased enrollment at the Hancock schools could mean the district won't have to borrow money to update part of its roof.

Hacker noted that the revised fiscal year 2017 budget shows a balance of $110,000, which is $40,000 better than anticipated. He suggested the board use those funds in combination with long term facility funds to pay off the roof repairs over the next year. He stressed that this would ultimately save the district's taxpayers' money.

Hacker said the additional revenue is due to increased student enrollment for this year.

In November, the board received a preliminary estimate of $340,000 to $360,000 for the repairs. At that time, Hacker suggested that district could get a short-term loan to cover the cost of the repairs and then pay it off as money becomes available. That would free up some of the district's facility dollars for other projects such as paving the parking lot and replacing the fence at the ballpark.

Paying for the roof without borrowing could impact plans to pave the parking lot, Hacker said, But he shared that he has been hearing concerns about rising construction costs and feels this plan is in the district's best interests.

The board agreed and gave Hacker the go-ahead to place the bid for the work.

In other business, the board

• Approved the final seniority list. Principal Tim Pahl noted that there were no changes on the list.

• Passed a motion directing the administration to recommend reductions in programs and positions. This is a boilerplate motion that nearly all districts approve and Hacker said it's just part of the annual process to begin budget planning for the next academic year.

• Heard a presentation by Special Education teacher Kayla Rinkenberger about the Owl's Nest Coffee Shop. This in-school program started after the Christmas break, and is designed to help special ed students learn life skills. She explained that the program operates before school and between first and second hours.

• Set Feb. 21 as the date for a board retreat to be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in the school library.