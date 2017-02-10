MAES honors students with perfect attendance
About 15 percent of the students at Morris Area Elementary School achieved perfect attendance for the first semester of the 2016-2017 school year, principal Shane Monson said.
Monson said the achievement is notable and so is the overall daily attendance at school.
"We are around 97 percent consistently," Monson said of daily attendance.
"We work hard to encourage families of our students to make sure they are in school," Monson said.
Attendance has a direct tie learning for students, Monson said.