    MAES honors students with perfect attendance

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.
    Fifth grade perfect attendees: Front row, from left, Mason Bartell, Johnny Straight, Ethan Koehler, Jackson Leitch and Cowan Mortenson. Not pictured: Derek Waldbeser. Back row, Lilly Knobloch, Kalen Heins, Noah Malek and Owen Anderson.1 / 6
    Fourth grade perfect attendees: Front row, from left, Landon Wolf, Charli Erdahl, Sadie Koehler, Skott Anderson and Wyatt Mithun. Back row, Kirstin Zaske, Sage Zeltwanger, Isabel Guerra, Jazmin Walton, Hana Schutz, Isaac Just and Mitchell Moser.2 / 6
    Second grade perfect attendees: Front row, from left, Sienna Koehler, Cale Zeltwanger, Heika Hall, Avery Wiese and Hailey Manthei. Back row, Dane Dybdahl, Malakai Schutz, Mason Koehl, Sophie Howell and Adlee Gades.3 / 6
    Allison Leitch and Ethan Bartell.4 / 6
    Third grade perfect attendees: Front row, from left, Carson Campbell, Meron Schutz, Jaedyn Marquart and Jenny Buhl. Back row, Trace Erholtz, Addison Cihak, Kendel Evink, Kylie Raths and and Hannah Schneider.5 / 6
    Kindergarten and first grade perfect attendees: Front row, Elizebeth Day, Andelys Berberi and in kindgarten, Tait Zeltwanger and Lacie Nohl. Back row, Josie Marquart, Joseph Lonergan and Tate Olson. Not pictured: Kennlee Koehler. 6 / 6

    About 15 percent of the students at Morris Area Elementary School achieved perfect attendance for the first semester of the 2016-2017 school year, principal Shane Monson said.

    Monson said the achievement is notable and so is the overall daily attendance at school.

    "We are around 97 percent consistently," Monson said of daily attendance.

    "We work hard to encourage families of our students to make sure they are in school," Monson said.

    Attendance has a direct tie learning for students, Monson said.

