UMM Preview

Spanish Film Festival: '3 BEAUTIES' ('3 BELLEZAS')

The Spanish Film Festival will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Science Auditorium with "3 BEAUTIES" (3 Bellezas). From the country that boasts more than 600 beauty pageants each year comes "3 BEAUTIES," a scathing satire of Venezuela's fixation with beauty and its relation to social status. Perla is the single mother of two competitive daughters, products of her own unfulfilled childhood obsession to become a beauty queen, and a son whom she completely ignores. As the years pass Perla's unlimited efforts to achieve her dream through her "two princesses" transform everyone's lives into a nightmare. Toddlers & Tiaras meets Pedro Almodóvar in this frantic, devious comedy. Carlos Caridad Montero / Venezuela / 97 min / 2014 / In Spanish with English Subtitles. This activity is made possible by the Spanish Discipline, Latin American Area Studies, the International Programs Committee, the Commission on Women, and the Campus Activities Council.

Valentine's Day Concert - "Embraceable You"

The Morris Concert Choir presents a dinner show to raise money to support its upcoming performance tour of Austria and the Czech Republic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Student Center's Oyate Hall. Enjoy musical performances by soloists and ensembles, including the Chamber Singers and Prestige Combo. Tickets ($15) are available from UMM choir students and at Sarlettes Music,tickets.umn.edu/UMM/Online, or 320-589-6077.

GWSS Works in Progress Series

The next GWSS Works in Progress Series discussion will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. in Imholte Hall 109.