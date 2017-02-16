St, Mary's Samplings

Kindergarten: A busy week trying to catch up after a fun filled Catholic Schools Week. This was Aaron Staples wonderful week, we enjoyed meeting his family. We worked with the letter Rr this week and added a couple of more words to our "word pockets". We heard a fantastic speaker Jordan Romero - he was the youngest person to ever climb Mt. Everest, he reminded us we can all find our Everest!

First grade: This week in first grade we worked with words that have the long -a sound made by the letters -ai and -ay. We made predictions and checked to see if they were right. We also worked with the verbs was and were and knowing the proper time to use them. In math, we finished up Unit 5 - decade numbers, teen numbers and adding tens and ones and we have started on Unit 6 - Graphing, Tables and comparing data. We are working hard on our social studies unit - How does Location Affect How People Live? We are creating an alphabet book to answer that big question. We enjoyed a visit from author, Jordan Romero on Friday. He is the youngest person to climb the seven summits! Thanks Stevens County Ambulance for making this opportunity available to us!

Second grade: This week in grammar we are learning to use quotation marks. We are practicing finding where they might be needed in sentences. Our emphasis in math has switched from learning the addition basic facts to the subtraction facts. We are using Xtra Math to help us become proficient with the subtraction facts. In science we are studying animal groups and what animals need to survive including shelter, food, water and adaptations. Meeting author Jordan Romero and listening to him tell about his adventures climbing the highest mountains on each of the continents by the age of 15 inspired us to all follow our dreams.

Third grade: We are busy in the third grade classroom. In math we are still working with multiplication and division. We are learning helpful tricks and feeling confident with multiplying but still get a little confused with dividing. In reading we read a fiction selection titled "The Jones Family Express" which we enjoyed and had many text to self connections even though in was a made up story. Also, this week we started completing more of our assignments in cursive and Mr. Hentges thinks we write beautifully. In social studies we are learning about different cultures and even discussed French, English and Spanish settlers.

Fourth grade: This week in social studies we started talking about ancient civilizations. We are learning specifically about the Maya right now. In math class we started a unit on multiplication of larger numbers. We received a postcard from Flat Drew and he is visiting California. We are a little jealous!

Fifth grade: This week in fifth grade we finished our unit on adding and subtracting fractions. We started a new read aloud; we are reading the first 39 Clues book. In reading we had our fairy tale trial. The students did a great job acting and defending their fairy tale character. We had characters from "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Three Little Pigs." On Friday, we were lucky to have Jordan Romero come and speak to our students; Jordan is the youngest person to climb the seven summits. It was a great week!

Sixth grade:This week has been a fun one for sixth grade! We've been moving forward learning about different graphs in math, tackling line graphs, bar graphs, frequency tables and ordered pairs. We have also been moving forward in reading, this week our big project was reading through a play, learning about tone and expressing emotion in the words.

In science the students have finished up their unit on cells and we are digging deeper into genetics. This week we learned about Mendel and his experiments with pea plants, we also experimented with Punnet squares and learned about dominant and recessive traits. The students really enjoyed a coin flipping activity, where one side of the coin represented a dominant trait and the other recessive. We used this activity to color code puppies and talk about the ratio and probability of getting each color.