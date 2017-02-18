UMM Preview
Asking the Big Questions
The next Asking the Big Questions discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Briggs Library McGinnis Room. Come explore what the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) symbolizes as a Native American issue and also in the context of water rights and energy production. Guest speakers include NASNTI Postdoctoral Fellow Brian Twenter, Sustainability Coordinator Troy Goodnough, and a UMM student who has experience at the activist camp. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Guest Artist Recital
Guitarist Steph Krishnan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. This event is free and open to the public.
Jazz Ensemble Concert
There will be a Jazz Concert featuring Jazz Ensemble, Prestige Combo, Blue Note Combo, and Verve Combo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. Directed by Jonathan Campbell, the concert will include a variety of jazz selections from traditional big band to modern hard-bop. Tickets: Adults $5, Seniors/Children $3, UMM Students $1.
Campus Activities Council Performing Arts Series: Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company
The Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Edson Auditorium. Elegant, sensual, and captivating, the Company melds ancient Chinese forms with modern dance in an artistic and inventive marriage of styles. It bridges the continuum from past to contemporary—from spectacular court dances of Chinese dynasties to contemporary works fusing classical Chinese movement and ballet, complemented by dazzling costumes, original music, and multimedia designs. Tickets (General Adult/UMM Faculty/Staff $18, Senior Citizens 65+ $12, Youth under 18 $12, UMM Students $5) are available at tickets.umn.edu and 320-589-6077.