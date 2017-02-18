UMM Preview

Guest Artist Recital

Guitarist Steph Krishnan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Jazz Ensemble Concert

There will be a Jazz Concert featuring Jazz Ensemble, Prestige Combo, Blue Note Combo, and Verve Combo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the Humanities Fine Arts Recital Hall. Directed by Jonathan Campbell, the concert will include a variety of jazz selections from traditional big band to modern hard-bop. Tickets: Adults $5, Seniors/Children $3, UMM Students $1.

Campus Activities Council Performing Arts Series: Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company

The Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Edson Auditorium. Elegant, sensual, and captivating, the Company melds ancient Chinese forms with modern dance in an artistic and inventive marriage of styles. It bridges the continuum from past to contemporary—from spectacular court dances of Chinese dynasties to contemporary works fusing classical Chinese movement and ballet, complemented by dazzling costumes, original music, and multimedia designs. Tickets (General Adult/UMM Faculty/Staff $18, Senior Citizens 65+ $12, Youth under 18 $12, UMM Students $5) are available at tickets.umn.edu and 320-589-6077.