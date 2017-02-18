Weather Forecast

    Morris Area School Board Agenda

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 6:08 a.m.

    MORRIS AREA BOARD OF EDUCATION

    Regular Meeting

    7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21

    AGENDA

    Call to order

    •Pledge of Allegiance

    •Any additions to the agenda

    •Approve the agenda

    •Public Comment Period

    6. Presentations

    •Deann Recker, Transportation Director, bullying survey results

    • Shane Monson and Bill Kehoe, mentorship program

    7. Consent agenda including finances, personnel, meeting minutes

    • Resignation of technology director Jim Mulholland

    • Approve Mark Torgerson as long term sub in math

    • Approve spring coaches, directors, volunteers

    • Approve Evelyn Griffith full-time long-term sub in special education

    • Approve hire of Kacie Partridge as first grade long-term sub

    • Resignation from elementary special education teacher Kayla Erdahl

    • Other items on consent agena

    8. Items removed from consent agenda

    9. Management and administrative reports '

    10. School board reports

    11. Previous business

    • Policy review, second reading of policy No. 201, legal status of school board

    12. New business.

    • Review of policy No. 203.2 order of the school board meeting

    • Review of policies No. 514, bullying and No. 524m acceptable internet use and safety policy

    • Action on 2017-2018 action registration guide

    • Termination or non-renewal of teaching contract of Quincey Carter, probationary teacher

    • Resolution for the Indian Education Parent Committee

    • Appointment of Judy Flicker and Eileen Bliss to serve as surrogate parents when warranted by school district administration

    • Negotiations with Morris Area bus drivers on a new contract for 2016-2017 and 2017 and 2081 school year.

    13. Other items deemed appropriate by the board.

    ADJOURN

