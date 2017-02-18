Morris Area School Board Agenda

•Any additions to the agenda

•Approve the agenda

•Public Comment Period

6. Presentations

•Deann Recker, Transportation Director, bullying survey results

• Shane Monson and Bill Kehoe, mentorship program

7. Consent agenda including finances, personnel, meeting minutes

• Resignation of technology director Jim Mulholland

• Approve Mark Torgerson as long term sub in math

• Approve spring coaches, directors, volunteers

• Approve Evelyn Griffith full-time long-term sub in special education

• Approve hire of Kacie Partridge as first grade long-term sub

• Resignation from elementary special education teacher Kayla Erdahl

• Other items on consent agena

8. Items removed from consent agenda

9. Management and administrative reports '

10. School board reports

11. Previous business

• Policy review, second reading of policy No. 201, legal status of school board

12. New business.

• Review of policy No. 203.2 order of the school board meeting

• Review of policies No. 514, bullying and No. 524m acceptable internet use and safety policy

• Action on 2017-2018 action registration guide

• Termination or non-renewal of teaching contract of Quincey Carter, probationary teacher

• Resolution for the Indian Education Parent Committee

• Appointment of Judy Flicker and Eileen Bliss to serve as surrogate parents when warranted by school district administration

• Negotiations with Morris Area bus drivers on a new contract for 2016-2017 and 2017 and 2081 school year.

13. Other items deemed appropriate by the board.

ADJOURN