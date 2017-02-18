Morris Area School Board Agenda
MORRIS AREA BOARD OF EDUCATION
Regular Meeting
7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21
AGENDA
Call to order
•Pledge of Allegiance
•Any additions to the agenda
•Approve the agenda
•Public Comment Period
6. Presentations
•Deann Recker, Transportation Director, bullying survey results
• Shane Monson and Bill Kehoe, mentorship program
7. Consent agenda including finances, personnel, meeting minutes
• Resignation of technology director Jim Mulholland
• Approve Mark Torgerson as long term sub in math
• Approve spring coaches, directors, volunteers
• Approve Evelyn Griffith full-time long-term sub in special education
• Approve hire of Kacie Partridge as first grade long-term sub
• Resignation from elementary special education teacher Kayla Erdahl
• Other items on consent agena
8. Items removed from consent agenda
9. Management and administrative reports '
10. School board reports
11. Previous business
• Policy review, second reading of policy No. 201, legal status of school board
12. New business.
• Review of policy No. 203.2 order of the school board meeting
• Review of policies No. 514, bullying and No. 524m acceptable internet use and safety policy
• Action on 2017-2018 action registration guide
• Termination or non-renewal of teaching contract of Quincey Carter, probationary teacher
• Resolution for the Indian Education Parent Committee
• Appointment of Judy Flicker and Eileen Bliss to serve as surrogate parents when warranted by school district administration
• Negotiations with Morris Area bus drivers on a new contract for 2016-2017 and 2017 and 2081 school year.
13. Other items deemed appropriate by the board.
ADJOURN