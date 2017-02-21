UMM student organization calls for sanctuary status

President Donald Trump's immigration policies and proposals, including the travel ban on Muslim immigrants and refugees from seven countries, has a negative impact on UMM, the state of Minnesota and the entire country, Mitch Hancock of the student organization said.

"...we need protection for all people at risk," Hancock said.

The organization submitted a sanctuary request petition with 700 signatures to University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler on Feb. 20.

Kaler was at UMM Feb. 20 as part of a scheduled visit. Kaler said he received a draft of the proposal for sanctuary. The proposal would be reviewed.

Trump's Muslim travel ban policy was stayed by the courts shortly after it was imposed but Kaler and Hancock said it didn't impact the University of Minnesota system.

Although the Muslim ban has been stayed by the courts, Hancock and fellow organization member Bridget Peterson said the policy could return along with others that will be felt at UMM.

"We have people enrolled in DACA, (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). There's an immediate need for those folks," Hancock said.

Hancock said the Trump Administration did not honor DACA, which allows certain undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as a minor to have a two-year deferred action from deportation.

If the UMM were a sanctuary campus DACA residents would be protected, Hancock and Peterson said.

They also worry that students and staff in the U.S. on visas will be vulnerable under any policies implemented by the Trump Administration.

In a rally on the mall near the campus student center, Peterson told a group of about 25 people that sanctuary assures immigrants that campus officials will not cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

"Most of all staff and students can be assured that any information they don't want (shared) won't be," Peterson said.

While former President Barack Obama deported immigrants, Trump's plans and rhetoric, "is speeding up the process and the roots go deeper," Peterson said.

Hancock told the crowd that sanctuary is the first step. The UMM administration needs to make sure that immigrant students and staff are protected and that legal help is available, Hancock said.

The University of Minnesota system has a $25 million allocation to help immigrants, Hancock said that money needs to be spread to all U of M campuses.

Kaler said the plan is to use the $25 million at U of M campuses in Duluth, Crookston and Morris. "We certainly will provide legal resources to students...," Kaler said. That assistance needs to be provided economically, he said.

It would not likely include a full-time lawyer at UMM five days a week, Kaler said.