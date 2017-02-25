Team building for MAHS robotics team

When Teresa Boyd was using a power drill to build a device to shoot balls Mara De Rung was using a laptop to build programming code. And tucked in a corner of the room Emerald Vipond sat at a computer tracking all the work.

The three girls are team leaders on the Plaid Pillagers robotics team at Morris Area High School. The team competes in its first competition of the season next week. All competing teams build a robot to specifications. Those robots must move, shoot balls, pick up items and perform other tasks.

"It's a lot of fun," De Rung said. "The room is always fun. It doesn't matter what's happening, it's always fun for me."

It's fun but the goals are clear: The team needs a successful robot that will out-perform prior robots. "You always want to do better than last year," Eli Nordquist said.

Team members evaluate what can be improved upon for next year when the season ends.

The team has at least 11 members and each have a role. Mentors help newer members learn various skills.

"You try and help the newer kids learn how to use power tools and identify hardware," Boyd said. "You are happy to see them (learn) and be proud of themselves."

Ivan Hoffman said Boyd has been a good mentor. Hoffman said he and some other younger members sometimes get slightly goofy and Boyd handles that.

"It does take a lot of patience," Nordquist said of the mentor role and overall work.

The mentors also include adults who work with team members.

"Things keep changing (each year)," adult mentor Elena Machkasova said. "All these guys need to learn a lot of new stuff each year."

Emerald Vipond is one example of a team member learning new material. She worked with more of the mechanical components of the robots but this year, she's watching the budget, ordering material and overseeing the logistics.

"I really like organizing things. It brings me a lot of happiness," Vipond said. "I like to put things in order and make sure things are going right."

"I really like this stuff, it's a lot more brain work," Vipond said of business logistics.

She's always loved science but through this year's role on the robotics team she's thinking of a possible business career. Maybe working on the business side of a scientific company, she said.

While team members have learned new individual skills needed to build a robot, they also built their team skills.

Boyd said one of her favorite parts of being a team member is "you can grow close to teammates here."

"Just how close you can get to everyone," Nordquist said of one of the benefits he likes.

Team members spend hours designing, sawing, measuring, computing, drilling holes, assembling and re-working during the construction phase.

"You are in here almost every day for a month and half. It's a tight room," Vipond said. "Definitely (you grow close to teammates)."

They also hang out together when the construction day ends.

"I don't think a lot of us would be friends if it wasn't for robotics," Vipond said. "This helps you to extend into different groups."