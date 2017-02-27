Panel discuss fears with immigration

"Look at how many people died on interstate crashes. Look at how many people are killed by terrorists," Farah said. People have a much greater risk dying in an interstate crash in the U.S. than dying from a terrorist, Farah said.

Farah is an immigrant from Somalia and a Muslim. Refugees who are Muslim that would come to America or Muslim immigrants do not come as terrorists, he said.

"I can tell you at least one fear that does not exist," Farah said.

Farah, an academic success coordinator at the University of Minnesota Morris, was one of five panelists who spoke in a discussion about immigration with the context of President Donald Trump's immigration policies and proposals and the current political climate Feb. 20 at UMM.

Although courts have stayed Trump's Muslim travel ban after it was implemented in late January, the panelists said a possible return of the ban, similar policies, the targeting of a particular religious group and related issues is cause for real concern.

"When you say the West, you mean America," Jubair Hassan said. "Anything the U.S. does, it causes ripple effects in the whole world."

"Our country stops taking refugees, coincidentally when the new president takes office," Hassan said of his homeland. His country is not receiving refugees from their neighbor, "which is worse," Hassan said.

The consequences of immigration bans and deportation would be bad for America, UMM anthropology professor Nina Ortiz said.

"What's at stake is our democracy and our belief in humanitarian values," Ortiz said.

When rhetoric calls for people to be afraid of those who are different, people need to question that rhetoric, Ortiz said. Yet, if you belief that the U.S. must accept immigrants and refugees and that it must work to equalize opportunities for all, than you must listen to the opposing view, Ortiz said. And then, counter that view, resist the rhetoric and work to persuade the opposition to a better viewpoint, Ortiz said.

"It is own thing to agree to disagree if you have an opinion," professor Henrik Wilberg said. "But if you want no Muslims to live in this country, that is not an OK opinion. You have such an opinion that is not acceptable."

There is no room to accommodate that kind of opinion, Willberg said.

Immigrants and those who support immigration may find that there are different places in the U.S. in which to be safe, Willberg said.

As a professor from Germany who is working in the U.S. on a visa, Willberg said, he's worried he may someday not be allowed in the U.S.

It's not enough to support immigration and the acceptance of refugees but the country must also understand the responsibility in the treatment of immigrants and refugees, Ortiz said.

Residents of Minnesota can have fresh strawberries out of season because immigrants pick most of those strawberries, Ortiz said. They don't get paid well to do it, Ortiz said. Immigrants deserve a living wage, affordable health care, to go to school and live without fear, Ortiz said.

Fear, the panelists said, can be real for immigrants who fear they may be deported or targeted for hate and actions because of their religion or national origin.