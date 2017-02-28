Doll-Wohlers new UMM alumni board president

UMMAA board presidents serve for a calendar year. Doll-Wohlers, who began her term on Feb. 17, plans to spend this time making and inspiring connections across the Morris network.

"My goal over the next year is to find and engage with more Morris alumni," Doll-Wohlers said in a UMM news release. "I challenge students and alumni to do the same."

Doll-Wohlers followed both her mother, Patricia Doll '82, and her sister, the late Deidra (Chris) Rahn '87, to the Morris campus. As an undergraduate she studied English and philosophy and was involved in the Saddle Club and campus radio station, KUMM. After completing her JD at William Mitchell College of Law in 1993, she returned to Morris to practice personal injury law at Fluegel, Anderson, McLaughlin & Brutlag, Chartered. In March 2016 she was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mark Dayton.

Doll-Wohlers has a long history of service to the Morris campus and community. A proud supporter of Cougar athletics, she has served on the UMMAA Board of Directors since 2011 and has returned to campus often for events like Community of Scholars and Alumni and Students Networking Day. She also has served on the Morris Area Community Education Advisory Council and the Boards of Education for both the Morris Area Public Schools and St. Mary's Catholic School. She has volunteered with the Minnesota State Bar Association Mock Trial Program and Pioneer Public Television.

"I believe in supporting the community," she said."Volunteering on the UMMAA board allows me to give back, while at the same time affording me the tremendous opportunity to connect with fellow alumni."

In her spare time Doll-Wohlers enjoys outdoor activities, community events, and reading. She and her husband, Donny Wohlers, have four children.

Doll-Wohlers succeeds Dan Moore '07, director of development, operations, and product for GiveMN, who will continue to serve the board as immediate past president. To learn more about the UMMAA and its board of directors, visit alumni.morris.umn.edu.