Hacker said that there is a general consensus to make the school larger. But for now, the board needs to review the district's needs and the costs and how to balance them before bringing any plans to the community. Renovation of the ag shop, addition of a weight room and additional classrooms were on the list of needs the board discussed.

Board chairman Barry Nelson said, "Ever since I've been on the board, at least part of the year, we talk about structure, the shape of the building and how the classroom layout should be. So it's not really something new that we're doing to talk about it. It's part of our job."

Additionally, the board reviewed three bids for roof repairs, with the low bid of $358,700 from McDowall Company. Before they accepted the bid, board members asked Hacker to get an estimate of construction costs for a two-story addition on the elementary. Nelson noted that the 1999 addition needs upgrading, particularly the windows, and he wondered if it would be more cost-effective to put any possible addition in that location. Hacker said he would ask the architects for preliminary costs for the board to consider before they approve a new roof in that area.

Board members also got to meet the new elementary teacher for the 2017-2018 school year. Fourth grade teacher Char Rustad plans to retire at the end of this school year and board members approved hiring Kari Erickson. Erickson was at the meeting and explained that she is currently student-teaching in Willmar and will graduate this spring from the University of Minnesota, Morris.

Principal Tim Pahl said there were four applicants for the position and he was able to interview three of them. He stated that he was very impressed with Erickson's positive attitude and energy. Pahl said that in the past, the board has waited to do hiring, but he didn't want to wait this year because good teachers are in short supply.

In other business the board:

• Reviewed open enrollment requests for students both entering and leaving the Hancock district. Hacker said that Hancock has more students opting into the district than leaving.

• Learned that Hancock Elementary has again been selected as a Minnesota Reading Corps site and will have a part-time pre-school and a part-time elementary literacy tutor for the next school year.

• Accepted a $250 donation from the Common Cup Coffeehouse in Morris.