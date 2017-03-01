Dodge this

"I know half of them. We all act like siblings here at Hancock," Wilson said.

Wilson was talking about a dodgeball challenge on the afternoon of Feb. 24 as various teams of classmates played dodgeball against teams from other classes as part of National FFA Week's Ag Olympics.

Did she worry about hitting some younger students with a round rubber ball flung across several feet of the gym. Nope, Wilson said. It gets back to that sibling thing. Besides, the middle school team had a couple of kids who could throw hard, Wilson said.

"I didn't expect them to be that good," Haley Mattson said of the middle school team. "They came out firing," she said.

Indeed. The middle school boys appeared as the win was secure as at least four boys were left to about two for the high school team.

But then, a couple of well-directed rubber balls hit their target and suddenly, the boys were down to one player.

The last toss at the opponent hit his hand, Wilson said.

Although his team lost, Brayden DeSmith said the girls didn't throw the dodgeballs very hard. "I got hit because of the one boy on their team," he said.

The one boy on that girls team split his time between announcing the contests.