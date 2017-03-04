Recker reports on bus bully survey

Of the 135 survey responses from families received by Recker, 10 indicated they had bullied "once in awhile on a school bus," she said. Most of those responses said the bullying was being called mean names, Recker said.

The bullying on the bus survey was completed by Dec. 16.

Recker said she was pleased with the number of returned surveys and by the overall low incidents of bullying.

"The good news is (when bullying happens) they are telling a parent, or bus driver...," Recker said. Students need to share the incidents with parents, bus driver, teacher or another adult, Recker said.

Bus drivers can't see everything that happens on the bus, Recker said.

The other good news related to bullying incidents and that several respondents said that when an adult is informed about bullying, the behavior changes, Recker said.

And, "we're seeing the number of kids helping (other students) is increasing," Recker said. "We want to see more of that. Drivers are praising kids (for such behavior)."

Recker said drivers are good at handling situations but it takes a team that includes the drivers, students, parents, teachers and other school personnel to continue to keep kids safe and comfortable on the bus, Recker said.

"Are drivers encouraged to call parents?" school board member Mike Odello asked. Teachers are encouraged to contact parents about situations in school, he said.

"I've found it easier for drivers to talk to me and I contact the parents," Recker said. If a situation with a student must be addressed with the parents, she calls the parent but the drivers are in the room with her so they can have input, Recker said.

School board member Jennifer Goodnough asked if the students who do not ride the bus received the bully survey. Goodnough said students who may be bullied on the bus may choose to no longer ride it.

Recker said in prior reports she's learned that most of the students who do not ride an available bus drive themselves or have a parent who works at the school. Most elementary students ride the bus, Recker said.