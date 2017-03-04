Morris Area Community Education Update

Right away in 1980, the City of Morris and MACE finalized a $187,000 Pomme de Terre Park development grant. This grant was approved in 1981. In 1982, the UMM P.E. Annex Pool was closed after being run and supported by MACE for six years. The Morris Area School District closed the Longfellow School in 1982 as well.

Remember the Pomme de Terre earthen pool and beach area? It was first open to the public in the summer of 1983. MACE also purchased a computer and push button phones to better serve the Morris Area in 1983.

Have you ever attended an ECFE class? In 1984, the State of Minnesota gave school districts with Community Education programs $0.50 per capita to start Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) programs. In 1985, Cheryl Schmidt was hired as the ECFE program coordinator and parent educator. In a little twist of fate, she was later the high school principal at Chokio-Alberta High School when I walked across the stage on graduation day.

In 1985, the doors at Longfellow opened again; this time as the Family Resource Center. The center was run through the Stevens County Hospital. MACE rented space in the Longfellow building to hold ECFE and preschool classes.

MACE began offering Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes in the evenings during 1986. In 1987, MACE printed the first issue of the District Calendar and hosted the first Prairie Fire Children's Theater residency. That very first performance in 1987 was "Snow White."

We had a big year in 1988. Diane Strobel was hired as the new Parent Educator for ECFE! One year later, in 1989, MACE established an Elementary Softball League with five teams. MACE also became a GED test center and hired Bonnie Wall as a part-time Administrative Assistant for the office.

Thank you for 45 amazing years of Community Education.