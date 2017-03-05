St. Mary's Samplings

Kindergarten: First and foremost a Huge Thank you to all that supported St. Mary's this past weekend with the Dinner Auction---what a success!

This week we worked with the letter Ll and read about llamas and lions. We talked about March being either a lion day or a lamb day and are hoping for most lamb days. Each of us made a "ladybug" and read about how they are considered lucky, now we will wait and see.

First grade: This week in grade one we worked with words that have the long /i/ sound made by the letters -i, -ie, -igh and -y. Our comprehension skill this week was identifying the plot of the story. In math we are working on measurement in inches. In science we finished up our work on animals groups and will be moving on to learning about plants. Thanks so much to all who came and supported our school at the St. Mary's Dinner Auction last weekend.

Second grade: The second graders have been learning about being a citizen of the United States and how citizens in the past helped to make our country a better place

to live. We read about the contributions of George Washington, Sitting Bull, Susan B. Anthony, Mary McLeod Bethune, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Cesar Chavez. We also discussed the reasons we have rules and laws in our country. We realized that they help to keep order and to keep us safe. In Reading class we learned about similes and how they compare using the words like or as. Don't be surprised if you hear a second-grader say they are as hungry as a bear.

Third grade: The third graders are learning machines! In math we are still multiplying and dividing but are now focusing our learning on perimeter and area. We also learned the formulas used for area and perimeter for rectangles and squares which was a little tricky at first but realized we have been doing this all along. In grammar we are talking about action verbs and feel we have a good grasp on these. In reading we read an expository text titled "A Growing Interest" which was about urban area schools growing gardens to let their students know where their food comes from and to help them eat healthier. In social studies we just wrapped up our section about Life in Canada. In science we took a test on our Engineering unit and are looking forward to our next unit which is on Plants & Animals. Ash Wednesday marked the start of our Lenten journey and on Friday the whole school gathered at the church to partake in the Stations of the Cross.

Fourth grade: This week the 4-6 graders have been learning about the Iditarod. This year's race will start on March 4. We have each chosen a musher to follow, created biographies of our mushers, and are learning all about the vocabulary and what it takes to be in this race. We are having so much fun with this. Of course our competitive sides are coming out. We will let you know the winner.

Fifth grade: This week the fifth-graders finished a project in math where they created their own resort. We also have been busy preparing for the Iditarod. The students have each selected and researched a musher to follow throughout the race. We have been learning mushing vocabulary and are excited for the race to start on Saturday. We will be continuing to learn and follow as the activities of the Iditarod unfold.

Sixth grade: This week the students have dug deeper into the exciting world of ratios proportions for math, taking their first quiz on this subject and doing very well! We have also begun an Iditarod unit for reading in which the students have selected a musher and they will follow that musher through the course of their race. Since the race does not start until Saturday the students have been getting ready by researching their musher and looking up vocabulary words that deal with the dog sledding world.