Donkey ball raises over $4,000
Donkey Basketball was played at Morris Area Elementary School gymnasium Monday, March 13. The event was sponsored by Morris FFA, Morris BPA, and MAHS Student Council with the fourth team being Freddy's Force. Just over $4,100 was raised from the event and proceeds will go to support Freddy Hanson, who is ill from cancer, and his family.
Facebook flooded with heartfelt thanks, including those from Morris Area High School advisors Peg Rinkenberger and Nick Milbrandt.
"Again Morris comes out to help! Around 600 people came to Donkeyball [Monday night] to support Freddie's family fight cancer," said MAHS Student Council Advisor Rinkenberger on her Facebook page. "The total should be a bit over $4,000... You all rock! I am always so proud to be part of this community. The students did such a great job, and I am so fortunate to have been able to work with them. Kudos to you all!"
"My heart is full, I am once again reminded of how great this community is that I call home," FFA Advisor Nick Milbrandt shared on his Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone who came out [Monday night] to help support Freddy's Force and get a few laughs in as well. We had a great group of individuals who did their very best on the donkeys and also a lot of kids who helped behind the scenes. With everyone's efforts and our generous community, it is looking like we were able to raise over $4,000 that will all go to help Freddy and his family! Thank you to everyone!"
See a gallery of donkey basketball photos on our website.