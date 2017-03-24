As he deftly guided his brush across paper he explained how various strokes could help students paint grass, a tree, stream or pond and even a fence.

Students leaned in for a closer look as Mondloch painted. This was the third day Mondloch, of St. Cloud, had been working with third-grade students at Morris Area Elementary School. He's spend March 20-24 at the school.

"I'm having a great time," Mondloch said. Students would paint various scenes throughout the week. Today, they were painting a scene with a hill, sun, a tree and water. But in many ways, the scene painted by Mondloch was a guideline for students.

"Third-graders get so creative," Mondloch said. "They bring their own ideas into the painting.

Diego Soto added a house. "The house is red, the windows are blue...," Soto said of his house.

"A tree by the prairie. There's a pond and grass," Morgan Harstad said of the painting.

Students each had a paper canvas and palette of colors in a paper plate.

Scarlet Bergstrom started with the sky. "I need to put yellow in and all the colors of the sky to make it even. It's sort of an evening color. Next, I will do magenta and blue," Bergstrom said.

Across the table from Bergstrom, Dylan Rethamel had his own idea. "I'm going for a more apocalyptic sky," Rethamel said. "Mondloch didn't say we could do that but I think it's Ok," Rethamel said of making a change.

One of the best parts of painting it is allow you to express your emotions, Allayna Halstead said.

Mondloch said he appreciates that students "bring their personalities in, their ideas, their baggage...the things they've seen, the feelings they have, they bring that and put it in the painting."

As he walks around to help students and see their work he often thinks 'Why didn't I think of that?'

"I learn as much as they do," Mondloch said.

Students were busy using different brushes to capture various pieces to their painting. They watched as others painted or remained solely focused on their own painting. Others stopped occasionally to chat with neighbors.

Mondloch likes the mix. He likes that some students stay on task "while others are visiting and enjoying the process." Both are fine, he said.