Out on a date: MAS school board discusses district calendar

Those were just two points of discussion March 21 when the Morris Area School Board reviewed the calendar for the 2017-2018 school year. The board approved the calendar with one change. The Oct. 18 late start will be an early dismissal.

Although longer breaks were discussed, those breaks were not changed in the calendar but did lead to superintendent Rick Lahn to promise the board will have more input and options to consider when the 2018-2019 school calendar is presented next school year. The calendar is developed by a committee that includes teachers and other personnel, Lahn said.

"We will bring you a couple of options (next school year)," Lahn said. "I will tell you there was a lot of collaborative discussion (by the committee). There is a lot of give and take in developing a calendar. It takes a couple of months."

Lahn said the goal with any calendar is do to what's best for students' educational needs and what serves the best purpose.

School board member Kurt Wulf suggested changing the late start on Oct. 18 to an early dismissal since that is the Wednesday of the break for Minnesota Education Association days.

"That's a very good idea," Lahn said.

Board members Doug Stahman and Anthony Ekren said they wanted to check with the principals before agreeing to the Oct. 18 change.

Principals Shane Monson and Bill Kehoe said an early out on Oct. 18 was fine.

"I actually like the idea," activities director Mark Ekren said.

The board agreed on the Oct. 18 early dismissal, there was no consensus on extending any breaks.

"I'd love two weeks at Christmas," board member Mike Odello said. He said his family travels over the holiday and would like two weeks.. As it is, his kids will miss four days of school.

Board member Jennifer Goodnough said two weeks at Christmas could be difficult for some families who may not be able to obtain daycare and who may need to work during that time.

Goodnough had a question of her own about the calendar. "I would love to know what teachers think about school on the Tuesday and Wednesday after Memorial Day? What would one do?" Goodnough asked.

"Watch movies, have parties," Wulf said.

"Whether it's May or June, the last days (of school) are usually a joke," Odello said.

And why does it not seem like an option to end the school year in June? Odello asked.

Odello said he taught for 10 years and would have appreciated a week long spring break. Several schools in the area do have a week-long spring break, he said.

A week-long spring break could mean school ends in June, but would that be so bad? Odello asked.

Mark Ekren said school is not as effective for students in June.

That could be true of the last week of school in any month, Odello said.

The 2017-2018 school year will start after Labor Day because of the Minnesota State Fair and participation in that by MAHS FFA and other organizations, Lahn said.

"I understand the start after Labor Day but the sacrilege of a June (ending puzzles him)," Odello said.

"For as many people want a week off for spring break there are as many that don't want to go into June," Stahman said.

Stahman asked if the board should represent the public's interest when it comes to the school calendar.

Lahn said it would be cumbersome to have too much input but the board could receive several options on the calendar next year.