MAHS bands earn high rankings in large group contest
1 / 2
2 / 2
The Morris Area High School Concert Band received one excellent rating and two superior ratings.
They performed "Air for Band" by Frank Erickson in category III and "Dedicatory Overture" by Clifton Williams in category II.
The Morris Area Wind Ensemble received three superior ratings and the highest scores of the day. They performed "Llwyn Onn" by Brian Hogg and "An Original Suite" by Gordon Jacob in category I.
Category III is the easiest grouping of music, followed by category. II and then category I which is the most difficult.