Food for thought: MAS board gets update on food program

Kids have participated in a lunch program version of "Fear Factor", made Stone Soup in the kitchen and eaten lots of food from local growers including from the school's own garden, Bowman said in an update on the program to the Morris Area School Board during the March 21 meeting.

Bowman said the elementary lunch program's version of "Fear Factor," a TV show that includes contestants eating different, sometimes exotic foods, is popular.

"It's an opportunity for students to try things they may have never heard of," Bowman said. Students have been able to eat spaghetti squash, blood oranges and Texas caviar.

They also tried pomelos. "Something I had never heard of or tried," Bowman said. Pomelos are a citrus fruit.

The four to five lines in the high school lunch program include two main hot options and options of salads, a soup, salad and sandwich combination and the standard sandwich and peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a grab and go option, Bowman said.

The elementary lunch includes a hot choice, a salad and other combinations, Bowman said.

The options in both programs will include fruit and vegetables. The school's garden has provided some of those vegetables including cucumbers and kohlrabi and produce used in spaghetti sauce and chilli.

"Last year we used 1,000 pounds of produce from our garden," Bowman said.

Local growers have also provided fresh food including apples, Bowman said.

MAS also participated in a program in which the school can buy other fresh products from growers, Bowman said.

While lunch as been the tradition of the school's nutrition program, the breakfast program is growing, Bowman said.

The school started a 10 a.m. breakfast program last year in the high school for nine through 12th-grade students.

The program has increased participation in the school's breakfast program, Bowman said.

"A lot of things are grab and go," Bowman said.